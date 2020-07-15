WBCHSE 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: West Bengal HS Results on July 17 at wbresults.nic.in

education

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:07 IST

WBCHSE 12th Result 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the class 12 board or Higher Secondary examination results on Friday. Unlike the class 10 board examinations, the results of which were announced on Wednesday, no merit list would be published this year. Around eight lakh students have appeared in the examination.

“While the results would be declared at 3:30 pm on July 17, students would be able to check their results on the website and through SMS from 4pm,” said a senior official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Alternatively, students can also check their results from the following website:

wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, jagranjosh.com, technoindiagroup.com, technoindiauniversity.ac.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.

The class 12 board exams were conducted in the month of March. But due to the pandemic, some of the examinations could not be conducted. They were rescheduled for July but were later cancelled.

“Mark-sheets will be distributed to schools on July 31 from 2pm. Admission to colleges would be done online. The mark sheets of the students would be verified once classes start,” said the official.