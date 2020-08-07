e-paper
WBJEE 2020 Result declared at wbjee.nic.in, here's the direct link to check scores

WBJEE 2020 Result declared at wbjee.nic.in, here’s the direct link to check scores

WBJEE Result 2020:West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2020 results on its official website at wbjee.nic.in. Find a direct link here to check scores.

Aug 07, 2020
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBJEE 2020 Result
WBJEE 2020 Result
         

WBJEE Result 2020:West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has uploaded the WBJEE 2020 results on its official website. The board announced the results at 1 pm on Friday. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at wbjee.nic.in. WBJEE 2020 examination was conducted on February 2, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Follow WBJEE 2020 Result Live Updates

Souradeep Das from Uttar Dinajpur has bagged first rank while Subham Ghosh from Paschim Burdwan secured second rank and Sreemanti Dey from Kolkata stood at the third position.

Direct link to check WBJEE 2020 Results

This year, a total of 73119 students took the WBJEE out of whom 72298 passed. Out of the 72K students who are ranked, 55154 are male and 17144 are female students.

How to check WBJEE results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the WBJEE result link

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The WBJEE result 2020 will appear on the display screen

WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state.

(with inputs from Joydeep Thakur in Kolkata)

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

