WBJEE 2020 Exam Result declared Live Updates: Souradeep Das from Uttar Dinajpur tops
WBJEE Result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the West Bengal Joint entrance examination will be able to check their results online at wbjee.nic.in after 2:30 pm .
01:48 pm IST
01:45 pm IST
01:41 pm IST
01:38 pm IST
01:36 pm IST
01:34 pm IST
01:32 pm IST
01: 27 pm IST
01:24 pm IST
WBJEE Result 2020:West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on Friday announced the results of the WBJEE 2020 examination. However, the WBJEE results will be uploaded on the official website at 2:30 pm. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at wbjee.nic.in. The board conducted the WBJEE 2020 examination on February 2, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state.
How to check WBJEE results 2020:
1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
2. On the homepage, click on the WBJEE result link
3. Key in your credentials and login
4. The WBJEE result 2020 will appear on the display screen
WBJEE Results 2020 to be uploaded on official website at 2:30 pm
The WBJEEB will upload the West Bengal JEE Results on its official website at 2:30 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results online soon after the results are uploaded.
WBJEE Results 2020: Most of top 10 rank holders are from CBSE
Most of the top 10 rank holders in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2020 are from CBSE board, while 7th and 9th Rank holders are from ISC board, and 8th is from West Bengal board.
WBJEE Results 2020: Helpline for candidates
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has provided the following toll free helplines for candidates:
18001023781
18003450050
WBJEE Results 2020: 71% rank holders from Bengal
In the WBJEE results 2020, 71% rank holders are from West Bengal, while 31% from CBSE, and 3% are from ISC board.
WBJEE Results 2020: How many candidates appeared for the exam
The board conducted the WBJEE 2020 examination on February 2, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. A total of 73119 candidates appeared for the entrance examination.
WBJEE Result 2020 toppers
Souradeep Das from Uttar Dinajpur secured first position in WBJEE 2020 examination. Subham Ghosh from Paschim Burdwan bagged second rank. Sreemanti Dey got third rank. She is from Kolkata.
WBJEE Result 2020 declared
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) declared the WBJEE Results 2020.
WBJEE Result 2020: Press Conference begins
The Press conference for the declaration of WBJEE Results 2020 begins.
WBJEE Result 2020 to be declared today
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will declare the results of the WBJEE 2020 examination today on its official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.