WBJEE JENPAS 2020 application process begins at wbjee.nic.in, here’s direct link to apply

education

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:37 IST

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has invited online applications for the WBJEE JENPAS-UG 2020 nursing entrance examination on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam online at wbjee.nic.in on or before February 13, 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates seeking to apply for the entrance exam will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 plus the Bank’s service charges as applicable.

The application fee can be paid by net banking/ debit/ credit card only.

Educational qualification:

Candidates applying for the exam must have passed Class 12 Board Exam with Science Stream. In terms of marks, general category candidates need to score a minimum of 50% marks while reserved category candidates i.e. SC / ST / OBC – A / OBC – B / PWD candidates need a minimum of 45% marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.