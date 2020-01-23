e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / WBJEE JENPAS 2020 application process begins at wbjee.nic.in, here’s direct link to apply

WBJEE JENPAS 2020 application process begins at wbjee.nic.in, here’s direct link to apply

Application process for WBJEE JENPAS-UG 2020 nursing entrance examination begins on January 23, 2020. Read on to know more..

education Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:37 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBJEE JENPAS 2020. (Screengrab)
WBJEE JENPAS 2020. (Screengrab)
         

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has invited online applications for the WBJEE JENPAS-UG 2020 nursing entrance examination on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam online at wbjee.nic.in on or before February 13, 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates seeking to apply for the entrance exam will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 plus the Bank’s service charges as applicable.

The application fee can be paid by net banking/ debit/ credit card only.

Educational qualification:

Candidates applying for the exam must have passed Class 12 Board Exam with Science Stream. In terms of marks, general category candidates need to score a minimum of 50% marks while reserved category candidates i.e. SC / ST / OBC – A / OBC – B / PWD candidates need a minimum of 45% marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘Not only rights of accused’: Supreme Court on delay in hanging death row convicts
‘Not only rights of accused’: Supreme Court on delay in hanging death row convicts
‘Delhi polls a match between India and Pak’: Kapil Mishra on Twitter
‘Delhi polls a match between India and Pak’: Kapil Mishra on Twitter
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News