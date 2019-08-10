WBPRB Recruitment: West Bengal Police is hiring 668 sub- inspectors, application begins
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited applications for the recruitment of sub- inspectors (armed branch). There are a total of 668 vacancies including 494 for unarmed branch and 174 for armed branch.
Eligibility: The applicant must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.
Pay Scale: Rs. 7,100 – 37,600/- (i.e. Pay Band-3) + Grade Pay Rs. 3,900/- plus other admissible allowances
Important dates: Application Forms may be submitted through on-line or off-line modes during the period from 10.08.2019 to 09.09.2019 (5 PM).
The last date of deposit of Application and/or Processing Fees in respect of only the applicants applying through on-line using United Bank of India challan, will be 12.09.2019 during banking hours, due to technical reasons.
Method of Selection: Preliminary written test, physical measurement test, physical efficiency test, combined written competitive test followed by personal test.
How to apply: Candidates can apply in online or offline mode. For Online mode, candidates can apply directly from the official website at wbprb.gov.in by filling the required details, depositing application fee and uploading picture.
For offline application, candidates can download the application fee from the official website and applicant has to fill up the following mandatory fields to download the off-line Application Form:-
i) Post applied for -Select
ii) State of Permanent Address -Select
iii) Permanent Address District -Select
iv) Gender - Male (Non-editable)
v) UB &/or AB with Preference - Select
vi) Marital Status -Select
vii) Name in full -Text entry
viii) Mother’s Name -Text entry
ix) Father’s Name -Text entry
x) Category -Select
xi) Departmental Employee in WBP - Select
xii) Date of Birth -Select (Calendar Control)
xiii) Age as on 01/01/2019 -Auto calculated field*
xiv) Mobile No. -Numeric entry
xv) Qualification Graduation -Checkbox
xvi) Should be Able to Speak, Read & Write -Auto entry based on district selection
xvii) E-mail ID. -Text Entry
First Published: Aug 10, 2019 11:48 IST