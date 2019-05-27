Announced: West Bengal 12th Result 2019 declared at wbchse.nic.in, check it here

The wait is over. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the West Bengal 12th Result 2019 today, May 27.

Pass percentage of West Bengal 12th result 2019 is 86.92% which is hgher than last year’s figure of 83.75%

Candidates can check their results at wbchse.nic.in. Follow these steps to check your West Bengal 12th result 2019.

“Candidates will also be able to check their results through SMS send either to 5676750 or 58888. Candidates will be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools on the same day,” the WBCHSE official said.

This year the Class 12 boar examinations in West Bengal started from February 26 and the last date of examination was March 13.

First Published: May 27, 2019 11:04 IST