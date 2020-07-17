e-paper
West Bengal HS Result 2020: WB class 12th Result to be declared today, where to check scores

West Bengal HS Result 2020: WB class 12th Result to be declared today, where to check scores

West Bengal HS Result 2020 will be declared today. After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the WBCHSE class 12 board examination will be able to check their results online at wbchse.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 17, 2020 06:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal HS Result 2020 to be declared today
West Bengal HS Result 2020 to be declared today(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

West Bengal HS Result 2020: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the class 12th or Higher Secondary examination results on Friday, July 17, 2020, on its official website at wbchse.nic.in. The results will be announced at 3.30 pm while the scores will be available on the official website after 4 pm. Around 8 lakh students will get their results today.

After the results are declared, students who have taken the WBCHSE class 12 board examination will be able to check their results online at wbchse.nic.in. This year WBCHSE will not release the merit list/ topper list due to Covid-19.

When to check West Bengal 12th Results 2020

“While the results would be declared at 3:30 pm on July 17, students would be able to check their results on the website and through SMS from 4pm,” said a senior official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.Students will get their mark sheets on July 31 from 2 pm onwards.

Where to check scores after the results are declared:

wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, jagranjosh.com, technoindiagroup.com, technoindiauniversity.ac.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.

Follow these steps to check your West Bengal 12th Results 2020

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’

Key in your roll number and name to check your result

Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

