WB 12th Results 2020 Live: West Bengal HS result to be declared today at wbchse.nic.in, check latest updates

West Bengal 12th Results 2020 Live: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the class 12th or Higher Secondary examination results today, on its official website. Around 8 lakh students were registered for the WB 12th exam this year. Once the results are announced, students who have taken the WBCHSE class 12 board examination will be able to check their results online at wbchse.nic.in. This year WBCHSE will not release the merit list for class 12th exam. WBCHSE will announce the WB 12th results at 3.30 pm but the students will be able to check their scores through official website and SMS from 4 pm onwards. The West Bengal class 12th results will also be available on wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, jagranjosh.com, technoindiagroup.com, technoindiauniversity.ac.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.

West Bengal class 12th board exams were conducted in the month of March. But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, some of the examinations could not be conducted and were later cancelled.

How to check West Bengal 12th Results 2020

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’

Key in your roll number and name to check your result

Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Follow Live Updates here:

07:55 am IST WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020: List of websites to check score WBCHSE will release the result on its official website at wbchse.nic.in. However, if the website does not open, students can also check their results on third-party websites like wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in. Check full list of alternative websites here to check WBBSE HS results 2020





07:40 am IST WBCHSE 12th Results 2020: Marksheet to be distributed on July 31 Students of West Bengal board will get their mark sheets on July 31 from 2 pm onwards.





7:26 am IST WBHSE 12th Results 2020: Around 8 lakh students to get results today Around 8 lakh students will get their West Bengal class 12th results today at 4 pm.





07:05 am IST West Bengal class 12th Results 2020: When and where to check The results will be announced at 3.30 pm while the scores will be available on the official website after 4 pm at wbchse.nic.in.



