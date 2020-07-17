e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HS Results 2020: West Bengal Board 12th results declared, direct links to check arts, science, commerce scores here

HS Results 2020: West Bengal Board 12th results declared, direct links to check arts, science, commerce scores here

West Bengal HS Results 2020: WBCHSE has declared the class 12th results. Students who have appeared in the West Bengal class 12 examination can check their arts, science, commerce scores online at wbresults.nic.in. This year, West Bengal has recorded the highest ever pass percent - 90.13.

education Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HS Results 2020: West Bengal Board 12th results declared, direct link here
HS Results 2020: West Bengal Board 12th results declared, direct link here(File)
         

WBCHSE HS 12th result 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the results of the class 12th board or Higher Secondary examination. WBCSHE chairman announced the results at 3.30. However, the result was released at 4 pm. This year, West Bengal has recorded the highest ever pass percent - 90.13.

Follow WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE Updates

WB Class 12th students who have appeared in the WBCHSE HS examination can check their scores online at wbresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check WB HS Result 2020

Hindustantimes

If the official website does not open, students can check their results from the following third-party websites: exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, jagranjosh.com, technoindiagroup.com, technoindiauniversity.ac.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.

Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee congratulated the students, on Twitter.

“Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you,” she tweeted.

 

Students will get their mark- sheets on July 31 from 2 pm onwards. This year WBCHSE has not released merit list for class 12th exam due to Covid-19.

The WBCHSE class 12 board examinations were held in the month of March. Some of the papers were later postponed and rescheduled to be conducted in July due to Coronavirus pandemic. However, the rescheduled exams were also cancelled in view of the rising coronavirus cases.

How to check West Bengal 12th Results 2020:

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’

Key in your credentials and login

The West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

This year, nearly eight lakh students have appeared in the examination.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In