JAC 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Jharkhand Class 12 Result to be declared today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 12th results today . Results of students of all three streams of Science, Commerce and Arts will be released around 1pm on JAC’s official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said on Thursday, “We will announce the results of class 12 board exams on Friday. The results will be out around 1pm.” The HRD minister of Jharkhand Jagarnath Mahto will announce the results at the JAC office, he said. This year, over 2.34 lakh students wrote the intermediate (Class 12) examinations, which were conducted in February. This time, JAC had planned to declare the results by May but it was delayed due to the Coronavirus related nationwide lockdown.

After the results are declared, students who have taken the Jharkhand class 12 board examination will be able to check their results at our HT portal at hindustantimes.com/exam results.

JAC has already declared the results of class 10 board exams on July 8 in which 75.01% students passed, the best passing rate in the last five years.

How to get JAC 12th results on HT portal Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com Step: 2- On the home page, go to the 'Education' section and click on the Exam Results section Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads JAC 12th arts result 2020, JAC 12th science result 2020, and JAC 12th commerce result 2020 Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

