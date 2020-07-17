JAC 12th Arts Result 2020: How to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 arts result on HT Portal

education

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:12 IST

JAC 12th Arts Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, will declare the results of class 12th or intermediate examinations for arts stream on Friday, July 17, at 5 pm on its official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. A total of 1,29,263 students had appeared in the Jharkhand class 12 examination for arts stream.

Follow JAC 12th Results 2020 Live Updates here

Students of class 12 Arts stream who have appeared in the Jharkhand intermediate examination can check their results at our HT portal or online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Here’s direct link to check JAC 12th Arts results 2020.

Also Read: JAC 12th Results 2020: How to check Jharkhand class 12 results on HT Portal

How to check JAC Class 12 results at HT Portal:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads JAC 12th arts result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Also Read: JAC 12th Result 2020: How to check Jharkhand intermediate results online, direct links here

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the Jharkhand intermediate examination from February 10 to 28, 2020, at 470 examination centres spread across the state.

Students can also check their results online at the JAC’s official website.