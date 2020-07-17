WBCHSE HS Result 2020: West Bengal class 12 results declared at wbchse.nic.in

education

WBCHSE HS result 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday declared results of the class 12 board or Higher Secondary examination on its official website. This year the board will not publish the merit list with the class 12 board results. A total of 7.61 lakh appeared in the exam, out of which 90.13% passed.

Students of class 12 who have appeared in the WBCHSE HS examination can check their results online at wbchse.nic.in.

Alternatively, students can also check their results from the following website:

wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, jagranjosh.com, technoindiagroup.com, technoindiauniversity.ac.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.

The WBCHSE class 12 board examinations was scheduled to be held from March 12 to 27, which was later postponed and rescheduled to be conducted in July due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the rescheduled exams were later cancelled in view of the rising coronavirus cases.

“Mark-sheets will be distributed to schools on July 31 from 2pm. Admission to colleges would be done online. The mark sheets of the students would be verified once classes start,” said senior official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

How to check West Bengal 12th Results 2020:

1. Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out.

This year, nearly eight lakh students have appeared in the examination.