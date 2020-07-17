e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / West Bengal 12th Result 2020: How to check WB HS results online at wbchse.nic.in

West Bengal 12th Result 2020: How to check WB HS results online at wbchse.nic.in

West Bengal 12th Result 2020: After the results are announced, students of class 12 who have appeared in the WBCHSE Higher Secondary examination will be able to check their results online at wbchse.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal 12th Result 2020.
West Bengal 12th Result 2020.(HT file )
         

West Bengal 12th Result 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the class 12 board or Higher Secondary examination results on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 3:30 pm on its official website.

After the results are announced, students of class 12 who have appeared in the WBCHSE Higher Secondary examination will be able to check their results online at wbchse.nic.in.

Follow West Bengal 12th Result 2020 live updates

This year the board will not publish the merit list for class 12 board exams. Around eight lakh students have appeared in the examination.

Also Read: West Bengal HS Result 2020: WB class 12th Result to be declared today, where to check scores

Alternatively, students can also check their results from the following website:

wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, jagranjosh.com, technoindiagroup.com, technoindiauniversity.ac.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.

Also Read: WBCHSE HS result 2020: List of websites to check West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik class 12 score

The board conducted the class 12 board exams in the month of March. But due to the pandemic, some of the examinations could not be conducted. They were rescheduled for July but were later cancelled in view of the increasing covid-19 cases.

“Mark-sheets will be distributed to schools on July 31 from 2pm. Admission to colleges would be done online. The mark sheets of the students would be verified once classes start,” said the board’s official.

Follow these steps to check your West Bengal 12th Results 2020:

1. Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’

3. Key in your roll number and name to check your result

4. Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out.

In 2019, 8,16,243 students appeared in the West Bengal Class 12 board examinations and 86.92% passed.

tags
top news
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news
June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Cong suspends 2 MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp over leaked audio tapes
Cong suspends 2 MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp over leaked audio tapes
LIVE: Russia’s Covid death toll crosses 12,000; 186 new deaths recorded
LIVE: Russia’s Covid death toll crosses 12,000; 186 new deaths recorded
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In