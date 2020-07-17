e-paper
Home / Education / WBCHSE HS result 2020: List of websites to check West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik class 12 score

WBCHSE HS result 2020: List of websites to check West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik class 12 score

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik HS Result 2020 will be declared today. After the WBBSE higher secondary or class 12th results are declared, students who have appeared in the WBCHSE class 12 board examination will be able to check their results online at wbchse.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 07:43 IST
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBCHSE HS result 2020
WBCHSE HS result 2020(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is going to declare the class 12th or Higher Secondary examination results on Friday, July 17, 2020, on its official website at wbchse.nic.in. The results will be announced at 3.30 pm while the scores will be available on the official websites after 4 pm. Around 8 lakh students will get their results today.

Follow WBBSE HS class 12th result 2020 live updates

Apart from the official website, WBCHSE class 12th results will also be available on various third-party websites. Students can check their West Bengal 12th scores on any of the websites.

List of websites to check West Bengal 12th Result 2020:

wbresults.nic.in,

exametc.com,

results.shiksha,

westbengal.shiksha,

westbengalonline.in,

jagranjosh.com,

technoindiagroup.com,

technoindiauniversity.ac.in,

fastresults.in, and

news18bangla.com.

This year WBCHSE will not release the merit list/ topper list due to Covid-19.

When to check West Bengal 12th Results 2020

The West Bengal class 12th results will be announced at 3.30 pm. Students will be able to check their scores from 4 pm onwards.

Follow these steps to check your West Bengal 12th Results 2020

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’

Key in your roll number and name to check your result

Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

