West Bengal lady police constable 2018 exam results out, check direct link here

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the final results for the lady constable recruitment exam 2018 on its official website. Candidates should key in their application number and date of birth at the login page to check the results.

WBPRB has already declared the results of prelims exam for constable recruitment that was held on September 23, 2018 for recruitment in 5702 posts. Candidates who have qualified the pre-exam will now have to physical efficiency tests.

WBPRB Female Constable Final Result 2018: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website for WBPRB at wbprb.applythrunet.co.in

Click on the link that reads ‘final result for Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2018.’

Enter your application number and date of birth in dd/nn/yyyy format and submit

Your result will be displayed.

Here’s the direct link to check the results of West Bengal lady police exam

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 10:56 IST