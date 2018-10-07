West Bengal Police SI, LSI result 2018 released at policewb.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

The West Bengal police recruitment board has declared the result of the preliminary examination to recruit sub-inspector/lady sub-inspector of police (unarmed branch) and sub-inspector of police (armed branch) in the state police on its official website policewb.gov.in. The exam was held on July 29, 2018.

Here is the direct link to check the result on the official website

Candidates need to enter their Application Sl. No. and date of birth to check the result on the login page. The short listed candidates need to appear in Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to commence tentatively on and from November 15.

The e-admit cards for the PMT and PET will be available on the official website from November 5 onwards. SMS alerts will also be sent to the candidates. The board will not responsible for non-delivery of such SMS. No paper admit card will sent by post to the candidates who have applied online nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The candidates must carry their e-admit card while going for PMT and PET. They should also carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as described in the admit cards.

Note: Follow instructions on the admit card and visit the official website of West Bengal Police regularly for latest updates.

West Bengal Police SI, LSI result 2018: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of West Bengal Police

2) Click on the link for result on the home page

3) Key in your application number, date of birth and select your district and submit on the login page that opens

4) The result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a print out and save it on your computer.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 20:53 IST