West Bengal vocational teachers stage sit in, demanding regularisation of services

A spokesman of the agitating vocational teachers’ body said they are demanding fixed pay scale for vocational teachers and abolishing of part-time and contractual posts.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
The sit-in took place at Rani Rasmoni Avenue. (Representational image)
The sit-in took place at Rani Rasmoni Avenue. (Representational image)
         

Demanding regularisation of services, hundreds of vocational teachers staged a sit-in at the heart of the city for several hours on Wednesday.

A spokesman of the agitating vocational teachers’ body said they are demanding fixed pay scale for vocational teachers and abolishing of part-time and contractual posts.

The agitating teachers said a vocational teacher gets salary for seven-eight months in a year and get Rs 160 for for taking one class.

The sit-in took place at Rani Rasmoni Avenue.

“If the salary of a vocational teacher, having passed post-graduation, starts from Rs 1,280 in a month, despite teaching in higher secondary level, than it is a matter of shame for the government of the state,” the spokesman said.

The vocational teachers alleged there was little response from the Chief Minister on this issue despite having written to her office several times and threatened to launch fast-unto-death if there is no headway.

