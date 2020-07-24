Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Application for 41 JTA posts begins, here’s how to apply

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 10:53 IST

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) in various departments on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rrc-wr.com on or before August 22, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 41 vacancies of JTA. Out of which, 19 vacancies are for Junior Technical Associate (Works), 12 for Junior Technical Associate (Elect.), and 10 for Junior Technical Associate (Tele/S&T).

Candidates from the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/Women/Minorities/EWS category, the registration fee is Rs 250.

Age limit:

1. UR: 18-33

2. OBC: 18-36

3. SC/ST: 18-38

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s a direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website at rrc-wr.com

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Engagement of Jr. Technical Associate (Works / Electrical /Telecom / S&T) on Contract Basis in Survey & Construction Department”

3. Click on the link to apply online

4. A new page will appear on the display screen

5. If you are a new user, click on the registration link and provide all requisite details and submit

6. After the registration id is created, go back to login page

7. Key in your credentials and login

8. The application form will appear on the display screen

9. Fill in all the required details and pay the application fee

10. Submit

11. Download the form and take its print out for future use.