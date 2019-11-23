e-paper
Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

‘What can government do,’ says Bihar minister on 5 lakh applications for 166 Group-D posts

Bihar Minister Shrawan Kumar on Friday rebuffed the controversy of over five lakh people applying for 166 Group-D posts saying “People apply for jobs on their own accord. What can the government do?”

education Updated: Nov 23, 2019 09:54 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Patna (Bihar)
Around five lakh people applied for 166 Group-D posts in Bihar Vidhan Sabha. (Representational image)
Around five lakh people applied for 166 Group-D posts in Bihar Vidhan Sabha. (Representational image)
         

As the controversy over five lakh people applying for 166 Group-D posts in the state gets bigger, Bihar Minister Shrawan Kumar on Friday rebuffed it saying “What can government do if people apply for jobs?”

“People apply for jobs on their own accord. What can the government do? It’s not like the government tells them to apply for a particular job. The only thing the government can do is ensure the meritorious applicants are selected,” Kumar told ANI.

Kumar, who is the Minister of Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs, recognised that the development is a matter of concern. He, however, subtly blamed the “increasing competition” around the world for the same.

“While it is worrisome, the entire world is going through a phase of tough competition,” he said.

Opposition parties, including Congress, have been targeting the BJP-JD(U)-led state government after nearly five lakh applicants, comprising graduates, post-graduates, MBA and MCA degree holders, applied for 166 Group-D vacancies in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

