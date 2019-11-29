When UPPSC Junior Engineer exam aspirants couldn’t cash in on notes

education

Updated: Nov 29, 2019

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has cancelled the candidature of four Combined Junior Engineer (General Recruitment) Examination-2013 aspirants after currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination were found attached to their answer sheets. Holding While the four guilty of inappropriate conduct, the commission has also debarred them from all its recruitment exams for a period of one year, officials said.

As a result, these four candidates will not be able to appear in any UPPSC recruitment exams or interview for a period of one year starting from November 15, 2019, said UPPSC controller of exams Arvind Kumar Mishra.

The candidates are Sanjay Kumar Pathak of Mudari, Mahoba district, Harishankar Baghel of Sudamapuri, Agra district, Anshu Kumar Pandey of Mahbubganj, Ayodhya district and Kamlesh Kumar Yadav of Sadiabad, Ghazipur district, he added.

Information regarding the action taken by the commission has also been conveyed to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi, besides different state service commissions too, the official added.

Earlier too, reports of currency notes being found in answer sheets of candidates appearing in various UPPSC recruitment exams had been cropping up from time to time. Most officials maintain that such strong action has been taken for the first time by UPPSC to send a message to all, at least in the recent past.

The UPPSC action is being seen as a continuous effort by it to clean up its recruitment process. Recently, the commission had announced its decision to debar all candidates providing wrong information about their academic qualifications and divisions (marks secured) declaring them ineligible from all such future exams.

The period of debarment is soon to be decided.

This decision also was taken by the commission after many such cases emerged where candidates were found to have provided wrong information while filling up online forms to appear in its recruitment exams but later when the commission undertook verification of records, their claims were found to be false, resulting in loss of time and resources for UPPSC and even resulting in unnecessary litigation which often held up recruitment drives.

Exam detail and interview schedule

The Combined Junior Engineer (General Recruitment) Examination-2013 and Combined Junior Engineer Physically Handicapped (Backlog/Special Recruitment) Examination-2013 was conducted by the UPPSC on May 22 and May 23, 2016.

A total of 13,745 candidates appeared in it. The results were declared on October 16, 2019 by the commission in which 3,710 candidates were declared successful against 2,642 general recruitment posts another 32 special recruitment posts. Interviews for the posts of JE (Mechanical) have already been held between October 31 and November 15, 2019.

On Wednesday, controller of Exams Arvind Kumar Mishra also released the interview schedule for selected candidates for the posts of JE (Agriculture). The interview of these candidates will be held between November 30 and December 10.