Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

Winter break duration for Delhi schools to make up for lost study hrs

The winter break in government schools was supposed to begin from December 28 and continue till January 15, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 07, 2019 10:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Delhi government on Friday decided to reduce the duration of winter break for its schools, to compensate for the study hours lost due to holidays owing to deteriorating air quality and heat wave.

The winter break in government schools was supposed to begin from December 28 and continue till January 15, 2020. However, the Directorate of Education, in a circular issued to all government schools, said that for classes 6 to 12 winter break will commence on January 1 and continue till January 15.

However, for nursery to class 5, the old schedule -- December 28 to January 15 -- will be observed, it said.

“Winter break for the academic session 2019-20 has been rescheduled for all government schools under Directorate of Education (DoE) in order to compensate for the loss of study hours that occurred due to the closure of schools in July and November due to the heat wave and deteriorating air quality respectively,” it said.

