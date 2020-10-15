e-paper
World Students’ Day 2020: Dr Kalam’s life journey gives strength to millions, says PM Modi

World Students’ Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary saying that his life journey gives strength to millions.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:54 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
World Students’ Day 2020: Dr Kalam’s life journey gives strenghth to millions, says PM Modi
World Students’ Day 2020: Dr Kalam’s life journey gives strenghth to millions, says PM Modi(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary saying that his life journey gives strength to millions.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister shared a video of his laudatory references to Dr Kalam in past.

“Tributes to Dr Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister said that Dr Kalam is a perfect example of a person who can reach anywhere.

“Dr Kalam is a perfect example of what a person can do in his life. He is an example of how a person can adjust his life according to the requirement. He was a simple man but he was a man of exceptional qualities. Dr Kalam used to say ‘the purpose of education is to make good human beings with skill and expertise. Enlighten human beings can be created by teachers.’ We have seen him from closed quarters. He used to love children. It was his passion,” the Prime Minister said.

“Once, someone asked him, how do you want to be remembered, Dr Kalam replied that he wants to remember as a teacher if people want to remember him. On the second day of finishing his office term as President of Indian, he went to Chennai and started teaching to students. He left this world while sharing his thoughts with students. He always searched for new talents,” PM Modi added.

World Students’ Day 2020: APJ Abdul Kalam will always remain an inspiration to us, says VP Naidu

From being the people’s President to spearheading the development of the most significant Indian missiles, late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has contributed to the development of the country in different spheres.

As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with India’s two major space research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

For his work in the stream of science and politics, the 11th President was also awarded India’s highest civilian honour or the Bharat Ratna. He also earned the sobriquet ‘Missile Man of India’ for his role in the development of India’s missile programmes.

Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong when he collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest.

Five years after his demise, his contributions are still remembered as some of the best scientific and technological developments in the country.

