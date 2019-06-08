Written tests to fill seats in 12 courses

From courses on business economics to management studies, students applying for 12 undergraduate courses will have to appear for entrance examination beginning June 30.

While the entrance exam for nine courses will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) this year, the Faculty of Music and Fine Arts will conduct the exam for three courses — BA (Hons) in Hindustani Music, Karnatak Music, Percussion Music.

“These are specialised courses with high demand. Be it B.Tech or the journalism course, generally, these subjects have an entrance exam everywhere,” a Delhi University(DU) official said.

While the university is yet to announce subject-wise dates for the entrance exams, the NTA is likely to conduct entrance tests between June 30 to July 6 for the following courses: BA(Hons) business economics, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) (Financial Investment Analysis), BTech. (information technology and mathematical innovations), BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences [BA(H)HSS] , Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.Ed), Bachelor of Science in Physical Education [BSc(PE,HE&S)], Health Education and Sports, BA (Hons) Multimedia and Mass Communication[BA(H)MMC], and five-year Integrated programme in Journalism (FYIPJ).

“B.Tech is more of a professional course. These days many students score high marks and the entrance tests are a second chance for them to prove themselves,” said Shobha Bagai, program coordinator for the course at DU’s Cluster Innovation Centre(CIC).

“The course is hands-on and problem-based. By the time our students graduate, they complete three summer internships, one six-month internship and two semester-long projects, apart from small projects,” Bagai said.

“Students preparing for BTech exam should know class 12 level math and be prepared for questions testing mental ability and logical reasoning. They should also be thorough with basic concepts,” she added. The two-hour exams would include 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and students will get four marks for correct answer and a mark will be deducted for getting it wrong.

For students applying for BA(H)BE, BMS and BBA(FIA), an aggregate of 60% or more marks in class 12 in four subjects—English, mathematics and any two other subjects included in List B is a must. Around 65% weightage will be given to entrance tests and 35% for class 12 exam. The test will examine the applicant’s quantitative ability, reasoning and analytical ability, general English, business and general awareness.

For the B.Ed course, the entrance test will have 40 questions on comprehension in English/Hindi, 20 questions each on math, science and social science and there will be no descriptive questions.

The applicant must have studied and passed English/Hindi, mathematics, science, social science till class 10 and should score a minimum of 50% marks in the qualifying examination, with a minimum of pass marks in each of the best four subjects.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 03:41 IST