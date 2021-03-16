Assam Election: Nomination papers of 28 candidates rejected during scrutiny
The nomination papers of 28 of the total 408 candidates for the second phase of Assam assembly polls have been rejected during scrutiny, a spokesperson of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on Tuesday.
Altogether 408 candidates had filed their nominations for the 39 constituencies going to polls on April 1 and 28 of these were rejected during scrutiny on Monday, the spokesperson said.
The last date of withdrawal for the second phase is March 17.
Meanwhile, seven candidates have filed their nominations so far for the third and final phase of polls, scheduled on March six and these include Kokrajhar Lok Sabha MP Naba Kumar Sarania from Barama as an Independent and former three-time AGP MLA Bhupen Roy from Abhayapuri North.
The last date of filing of nominations for the third phase is March 19, scrutiny is on March 20 and the last date for withdrawal on March 22.
There are 267 contestants in the fray for the first phase of elections to 47 constituencies to be held on March 27.
The prominent candidates in the fray in the first phase are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Majuli), Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ministers Ranjit Dutta (Behali), Naba Kumar Doley (Jonai) and Sanjoy Kishan (Tinsukia), along with AGP ministers Atul Bora (Bokakhat) and Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor).
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora (Gohpur), Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), AICC secretary Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria) and former ministers Bharat Narah (Naoboicha), Pranatee Phukan (Naharkatiya), Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri) and Bismita Gogoi (Khumtai) are contesting in the first phase.
Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi from Duliajan and Naharkatia seats, jailed anti-CAA activist and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi from Sibsagar and former Congress minister Ajanta Neog as a BJP candidate, from Golaghat are also in the fray in the first phase
In the second phase, the prominent contesting candidates are BJP, ministers Parimal Suklabaidya (Dholai), Bhabesh Kalita (Rangia), Pijush Hazarika (Jagiroad) and Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar (Sonai).
Former Congress minister Gautam Roy who joined the saffron party is contesting from Katigorah on a BJP ticket while his son Rahul Roy and daughter-in-law Daisy Roy are contesting as independents from Udharbond and Algapur respectively.
Former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, who resigned from the BJP after he was denied a ticket, is contesting as an independent from Silchar, Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary (Panery) and former Asam Sahitya Sabha President Paramananda Rajbongshi (Sipajhar) are contesting as BJP candidates and BPF Minister Rihon Daimary (Udalguri) is also in the fray for the second phase polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Himanta Biswa Sarma factor in Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi on 'Jinnah's path,' says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ghotala’: BJP prez JP Nadda slams Congress’ 5 guarantee campaign in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh attacks Cong for allying with AIUDF
- Terrorism and insurgency have declined in the state leading to the speeding up of the development activities, the senior BJP leader said while addressing rallies in Biswanath, Gohpur and Dergaon where election will be held in the first phase on March 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP giving red carpet welcome to illegal immigrants in Assam, says Congress
- In a 12-point “charge sheet” against the BJP-led government in Assam, the opposition Congress also blamed it of putting the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the back burner, failing to create enough jobs, corruption and price rise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badruddin Ajmal says BJP using him to polarise Hindus, denies 'Modi wave'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam elections: Rajnath promises to block illegal border entry of Bangladeshis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contradictions, confusion in Congress over alliance in Assam: Jitendra Singh
- "There are inner contradictions and confusion in the Congress party over this alliance, and therefore, it is not going to pay them any dividends," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong to bag over 100 seats in Assam: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam will slip out of BJP's hands, says Bhupesh Baghel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani says Cong failed to even build toilets, can't secure Assam's future
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh to begin poll campaign in Assam from Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cash, liquor, contraband worth over ₹31 crore seized in poll-bound Assam
- Election in Assam will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Friday was the last date of filing of nominations for the second phase. Notification for the third phase was also issued on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi seeks donations to contest Assam assembly polls
- In a letter addressed to voters in Sivasagar and rest of Assam, Gogoi, who is under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, said that he wants to be the voice of the people in the Assam assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Assam, 1 BJP MLA comes back to fold, another to contest as Independent
- Shiladiyta Dev, the vocal and controversial legislator from Hojai, who had resigned from the party after being denied a ticket, decided not to contest as an Independent after a meeting with BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox