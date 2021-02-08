Rahul Gandhi to start campaign for Assam polls on Feb 14

Gearing up for Assam Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start campaigning in the state from Shiv Sagar on February 14, said sources.

This will be the maiden visit of Rahul Gandhi to the poll-bound Assam this year.

Notably, Congress had announced last month that it will form an alliance with five political parties to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

While addressing a press conference on January 20 in Guwahati, Ripun Bora, President, Assam Congress said, "In upcoming Assam Assembly polls, Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (Marxist), CPI (Marxist-Leninist) and Anchalik Gana Morcha will fight together to oust BJP. We will keep our doors open for other regional and anti-BJP parties to join us."

The elections for the 126-seat Assam Assembly are likely to take place in April-May this year. However, the election schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India.