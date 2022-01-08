Assembly elections 2022: Check complete schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur & Punjab

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in the five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The elections will be held in seven phases starting February 10, 2022, while the counting of votes has been scheduled for March 10, 2022.

Apart from declaring the poll schedule, the chief election commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra, also announced various restrictions on the poll-related activities in wake of the rising Covid-19 caseload. The poll panel said no roadshow or physical rally shall be permitted till January 15 to minimise physical contact and added a campaign curfew will come into effect after 8pm. The panel also said it will review the Covid-19 guidelines post January 15 after analyzing the Covid-19 situation in the poll-bound states.

Meanwhile, here's a full schedule for the upcoming polls in the five states:

Punjab:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 14

Counting of votes: March 10

Uttarakhand:

Issue of Notification: January 21

Last Date of Nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of Nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of polls: February 14

Counting of votes: March 10

Manipur:

Phase 1:

Issue of notification: February 1

Last date of notification: February 8

Scrutiny of nomination: February 9

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11

Date of poll: February 27

Counting of votes: March 10

Phase 2:

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of notification: February 11

Scrutiny of nomination: February 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16

Date of poll: March 3

Counting of votes: March 10

Uttar Pradesh:

Phase 1:

Issue of Notification: January 14

Last Date of Nomination: January 21

Scrutiny of Nomination: January 24

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 27

Date of polls: February 10

Counting of votes: March 10

Phase 2:

Issue of Notification: January 21

Last Date of Nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of Nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of polls: February 14

Counting of votes: March 10

Phase 3:

Issue of Notification: January 25

Last Date of Nomination: February 1

Scrutiny of Nomination: February 2

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 4

Date of polls: February 20

Counting of votes: March 10

Phase 4:

Issue of Notification: January 27

Last Date of Nomination: February 3

Scrutiny of Nomination: February 4

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 7

Date of polls: February 23

Counting of votes: March 10

Phase 5:

Issue of Notification: February 1

Last Date of Nomination: February 8

Scrutiny of Nomination: February 9

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11

Date of polls: February 27

Counting of votes: March 10

Phase 6:

Issue of Notification: February 4

Last Date of Nomination: February 11

Scrutiny of Nomination: February 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16

Date of polls: March 3

Counting of votes: March 10

Phase 7:

Issue of Notification: February 10

Last Date of Nomination: February 17

Scrutiny of Nomination: February 18

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 21

Date of polls: March 7

Counting of votes: March 10

Goa:

Issue of Notification: January 21

Last Date of Nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of Nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of polls: February 14

Counting of votes: March 10