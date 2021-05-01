Assembly elections 2021: 200% increase in halls for counting amid Covid-19

A day ahead of the counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said it has increased halls allotted for the exercise from 1,002 in 2016 elections to 2,364 in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis. "The counting will take place at 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 elections, this amounts to more than 200 per cent increase in counting halls. This is in view of the commission’s (ECI's) directions on Covid safety measures and guidelines...," a press release issued by the government read.

Approximately 95,000 officials, including micro observers, will perform the task of counting, the release added.



