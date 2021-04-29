IND USA
A voter shows his inked finger after voting in the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, at a polling booth in Murshidabad (ANI)
Assembly Elections 2021: All eyes on exit polls as Bengal votes in eighth and final phase

News channels will start announcing their exit polls, conducted in association with polling agencies, after 7:30pm. This is in compliance with an order issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in March.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 08:02 AM IST

The eighth and the final phase of the polling in West Bengal, which began at 7am on Thursday across 35 assembly constituencies, will bring down the curtains on the assembly elections held in the eastern state, as well as those in the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

Assembly elections in Bengal and Assam began on March 27, with the northeastern state voting in two more rounds on April 1 and 6. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, meanwhile, voted in a single-phase on the same day as the last round of the polling in Assam.

However, once voting comes to an end in Bengal, all eyes will be on exit polls conducted by news channels in association with various polling agencies. News channels will start announcing their exit polls after 7.30pm, in compliance with an order issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in March, which notified the period between 7am on March 27 and 7.30pm on April 29 during which “conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit polls by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner shall be prohibited in the legislative assembly elections in the four states and one UT.”

An exit poll is defined as a survey in which voters, who have just exited the polling booth after exercising their right to franchise, are asked who they voted for, in order to predict the result of the said election. However, the actual results may be completely different from the exit poll results, as was the case in Bihar assembly elections, held in October-November last year, when the majority of the exit polls forecast a win, or at least an edge, for the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) over the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA, as it turned out, managed to cross the majority mark of 122 in the 243-seat assembly, winning 125 seats as against 110 for the Grand Alliance.

West Bengal has 294 assembly constituencies, while Tamil Nadu has 234. Kerala and Assam have 140 and 126 seats respectively. Puducherry, meanwhile, has 33 legislators of which 30 are elected by the voters while three are nominated by the central government. The respective majority marks are 148, 118, 71, 64 and 16.

Counting of votes and declaration of results for all 824 constituencies are scheduled for May 2, as announced by the ECI.

Related Stories

Polling officials carrying EVMs and other polling materials on the eve of the 8th phase of the West Bengal Assembly election on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

35 constituencies vote in final phase of Bengal assembly polls amid Covid surge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 29, 2021 07:52 AM IST
The final phase of voting in Bengal comes at a time when the eastern state is registering grim records in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
BJP National President J P Nadda addresses during an election campaign road show in favour of party candidate Priya Saha from Sainthia constituency, at Sainthia in Birbhum district, Monday, April 19, 2021. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal: 75 times spike in daily cases after poll announcement

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 02:04 AM IST
Health experts blamed the exponential rise of Covid-19 cases on the mass gatherings at election rallies.
The development comes on the heels of a summon issued to Anubrata Mondal by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday(Subhendu Ghosh/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

EC puts TMC's Anubrata Mondal under ‘strict surveillance’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 06:34 PM IST
  • Anubrata Mondal holds considerable sway over the district of Birbhum. He was earlier put under house arrest during the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections and again during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
west bengal assembly election

Fourth candidate dies of Covid ahead of last phase polls in West Bengal

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Samir Ghosh, 42, was an independent candidate from Baisnabnagar in Malda district, which is scheduled to go to the polls in the last and eighth phase of staggered polling on Thursday
