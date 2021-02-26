IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Bihar assembly polls watershed moment in post-Covid world, says CEC Sunil Arora
Voters undergoing thermal screening at a polling booth as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election, in Begusarai.(ANI)
Voters undergoing thermal screening at a polling booth as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election, in Begusarai.(ANI)
elections

Bihar assembly polls watershed moment in post-Covid world, says CEC Sunil Arora

  • The top election official highlighted that several election bodies across democracies faced a tough predicament last year.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:24 PM IST

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday called the Bihar assembly elections held last year as the watershed moment in the post-Covid world. Addressing a press conference to announce the assembly election schedule of four poll-bound states and one Union territory, Arora said that 2020 ushered into resilience and solidarity as the country battled the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The top election official highlighted that several election bodies across democracies faced a tough predicament last year when the entire world was confronted with an unprecedented health crisis. He said that they had to balance the democratic rights of citizens to choose their representatives while also preserving and protecting their health.

Arora noted that many countries took the courageous route of holding polls, with some adjustment in the election schedule and other safety precautions. He said though the election commission started trials with polls on 18 seats of Rajya Sabha, the major challenge was Bihar assembly elections.

“With 7.3 crore electorate of Bihar, it was indeed a watershed moment for ECI. It proved to be a kind of litmus test,” he said, adding that the electorate reposed their confidence in the extensive sanitisation and health safety measures put in place at polling stations.

‘I would be failing in my duty if I don't tell you that many of our collectors suffered from covid in Bihar, rejoined their duties and saw the process through,” he further stated.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in four states - Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala - and the Union territory of Puducherry. Single-phase polling will be held in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while Assam and West Bengal will go to polls in various phases starting March 27. The counting of votes for all assembly elections will be held on May 2.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 kerala assembly election 2021 tamil nadu assembly elections cec sunil arora
Close
Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally ahead of Assam assembly polls. New political outfits that have formed in the past months are likely to add a regional dimension to the contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party coalition and an alliance of six parties led by Congress. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally ahead of Assam assembly polls. New political outfits that have formed in the past months are likely to add a regional dimension to the contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party coalition and an alliance of six parties led by Congress. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
assam assembly election

With new regional parties in the fray, Assam looks at three-cornered contest

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • Election to 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of polling would be on March 27 for 47 seats, second on April 1 for 39 seats, and third on April 6 for 40 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, said Kerala will go to polls on April 6. (ANI)
Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, said Kerala will go to polls on April 6. (ANI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly election to be held on April 6; LDF, UDF in direct contest

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The elections are crucial for the incumbent LDF, since Kerala remains the only Communist bastion in the country after the fall of the Left government in Tripura
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday also accused the Centre of failing to control the prices of petrol and cooking gas. (PTI PHOTO)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday also accused the Centre of failing to control the prices of petrol and cooking gas. (PTI PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu rush to announce last-minute sops

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • The model code of conduct, which comes into effect immediately after poll dates are announced by the Election Commission, prohibits governments from making any welfare announcements
READ FULL STORY
Close
Voters undergoing thermal screening at a polling booth as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election, in Begusarai.(ANI)
Voters undergoing thermal screening at a polling booth as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election, in Begusarai.(ANI)
elections

Bihar assembly polls watershed moment in post-Covid world, says CEC Sunil Arora

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • The top election official highlighted that several election bodies across democracies faced a tough predicament last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The elections will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.(PTI)
The elections will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly election 2021 to be held on April 6, counting on May 2

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • The LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress has held power in the state alternately over the last four decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (HT archive)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (HT archive)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal elections begin on March 27; state stares at bi-polar contest

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The BJP has also pulled out all the stops with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Bengal three times in 30 days, followed by Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda and more than 30 Union ministers and senior leaders from other states who Banerjee calls “outsiders”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai: Cricket fans throng to buy online redemption tickets to watch the 2nd test match between India vs England, starting from Feb 13th to 17th at MAC Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The Tamil Nadu government has allowed the stadium to be filled to 50% capacity for the second test match. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI02_11_2021_000301B)(PTI)
Chennai: Cricket fans throng to buy online redemption tickets to watch the 2nd test match between India vs England, starting from Feb 13th to 17th at MAC Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The Tamil Nadu government has allowed the stadium to be filled to 50% capacity for the second test match. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI02_11_2021_000301B)(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu Election Date 2021: Voting on April 6, results to be out on May 2

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Schedule: These will be the first assembly polls in the southern state to be held after the demise of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader J Jayalalithaa, who passed away in December 2016, just months after winning the re-election earlier that year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress and the Left, who will be fighting the elections together, are in the process of finalising the seats ahead of the high stake contest.
The Congress and the Left, who will be fighting the elections together, are in the process of finalising the seats ahead of the high stake contest.
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Poll Dates 2021 | State to see 8-phased polls from March 27: ECI

Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:34 PM IST
The eastern state is all set to see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is eyeing power in the state with a majority of over 200 seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Friday that elections in Tamil Nadu would take place on April 6 and votes would by counted on May 2. (PTI)
Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Friday that elections in Tamil Nadu would take place on April 6 and votes would by counted on May 2. (PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly election to be held on April 6; all eyes on DMK, AIADMK

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This year’s assembly election will be held without M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. The former died in 2018 and the latter in 2016, leaving a void in the state politics that historically hovered around charismatic leaders with mass appeal
READ FULL STORY
Close
The counting of votes will be take place on May 2. (Representative Image)(PTI)
The counting of votes will be take place on May 2. (Representative Image)(PTI)
assam assembly election

EC announces schedule for Assam assembly elections: Polling on Mar 27, Apr 1, 6

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:02 PM IST
In the 2016 assembly elections, the BJP and its allies swept to power as they won 86 of the state’s 126 assembly constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
V Narayanasamy became Puducherry's chief minister in 2016 and stayed in office till February 22, 2021.(PTI / File photo)
V Narayanasamy became Puducherry's chief minister in 2016 and stayed in office till February 22, 2021.(PTI / File photo)
puducherry assembly election

Puducherry assembly election 2021 to be held on April 6, counting on May 2

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won the only Lok Sabha seat of the Union territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora
elections

Election results of 5 states on May 2; Bengal to see 8-phase elections

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Elections will begin on March 26 with Assam, which will have three phases of polls. The first of the eight phases of elections in West Bengal will be held on March 27. Model code of conduct comes into effect as soon as the dates are announced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
These will be the first set of assembly elections to be held in the country since those in Bihar in October-November last year and the second state polls amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.(PTI/ File photo)
These will be the first set of assembly elections to be held in the country since those in Bihar in October-November last year and the second state polls amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.(PTI/ File photo)
elections

TN, Kerala, Puducherry go to polls on April 6, Assam on and Bengal from March 27

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Assembly Election Dates 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Trinamool Congress (TMC) are among the major political parties which will contest these elections in these four states and the Union territory.
READ FULL STORY
The Election Commission of India will announce the poll schedule on Friday evening. (PTI/ File photo)
The Election Commission of India will announce the poll schedule on Friday evening. (PTI/ File photo)
elections

EC to announce polls schedule for Bengal, Kerala, TN, Puducherry and Assam today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:48 PM IST
The election schedule will be announced at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan at 4:30pm, the poll body said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Malappuram,(PTI)
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Malappuram,(PTI)
kerala assembly election

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP

ANI, Malappuram
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Sreedharan joined the party during BJP's ongoing Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac