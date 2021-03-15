BSP to contest Assembly polls in WB, Kerala, Puducherry, TN alone: Mayawati
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not forge alliances with other parties in four poll-bound states - West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, party chief Mayawati announced on Monday.
"Assembly elections are set to take place in many states of the country. Our party is contesting elections in Kerala, West Bengal, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on its own. We will not form an alliance with any party in these four states," she said while addressing a press conference on the birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram.
She also urged party leaders in the four states to fight polls with all their power and show positive results.
Mayawati further said, "Only the BSP has given its everything to take forward his work so that Dalits, oppressed, tribals, backward classes, Muslims and other religious minorities can lead a life of dignity. The BSP is working hard to prepare them."
"In every meeting and public rally, they are told about Kanshi Ram and Baba Saheb Ambedkar, that as long as there are casteist and capitalist government and governments with narrow-mindedness at the Centre and state, there won't be proper changes in the economic and social status of these people," she added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t try to stifle me: Mamata fires fresh salvo against BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I am a street fighter, don’t try to stifle me, Mamata Banerjee dares BJP
- Wheelchair-bound TMC chief Mamata Banerjee came out all guns blazing against the BJP in back-to-back rallies in Purulia district after she was released from hospital on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu Adhikari objects over Mamata Banerjee's nomination from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Tamil Nadu, the rise of MK Stalin’s son—Udhaynidhi Stalin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Congress list has 55% new faces, party calls it ‘generational shift’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Himanta Biswa Sarma factor in Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter India launches multi-lingual initiatives ahead of assembly elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi on 'Jinnah's path,' says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ghotala’: BJP prez JP Nadda slams Congress’ 5 guarantee campaign in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Importance of NEET in Tamil Nadu assembly elections
- NEET was introduced in Tamil Nadu in 2017 before which admissions to medical colleges took place on the basis of marks obtained in state board exams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top TN leaders, including chief minister, file nominations for assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah explains technical glitch in helicopter, says 'it wasn't a conspiracy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress can only provide corruption guarantee: J P Nadda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Corruption at next level': Shah slams TMC, says 'Bengal at unprecedented low'
- Shah also alleged that Bankura has a dearth of drinking water, adding that the BJP has decided that after forming the government in the state, water drinking connections would be provided at the earliest in Bankura and Jhargram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata attack: Star campaigners should adhere to security protocol, says EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox