Elections 2022 LIVE: Delhi gears up for civic body poll, voting tomorrow

Updated on Dec 03, 2022 08:05 AM IST

Elections 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes for all 272 municipal corporation wards in Delhi will take place on December 7, and for Gujarat assembly election, the next day.

Voting for phase 1 of Gujarat elections took place on December 1. (AP)
Voting for phase 1 of Gujarat elections took place on December 1. (AP)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
The election season is in full swing. While the municipal corporation election in Delhi will take place on Sunday, the first phase of polling for assembly election in Gujarat was held on Thursday. Also, today is the last day of campaigning for the second and final round of polling in Gujarat, while campaigning for the Delhi municipal election ended on Friday.

In Delhi, voting will take place for all 272 wards of the civic body, while in Gujarat, as many as 89 assembly segments went to polls in the first phase, and the remaining 93 will vote on December 5. The counting of votes for the municipal corporation will be conducted on December 7, and Gujarat, the next day.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2022 08:05 AM IST

    Holiday in Delhi government schools today

    All schools run by the government of Delhi are closed today, in preparation for the MCD election. Also, on the voting day, the Delhi Metro services will commence at 4am, instead of the regular 5am.

  • Dec 03, 2022 07:30 AM IST

    Delhi MCD election tomorrow

    Voting for all 272 wards of the revamped municipal corporation in Delhi will take place on Sunday. The polling will begin at 8am, and conclude at 5:30pm.

