Elections 2022 LIVE: Delhi gears up for civic body poll, voting tomorrow

The election season is in full swing. While the municipal corporation election in Delhi will take place on Sunday, the first phase of polling for assembly election in Gujarat was held on Thursday. Also, today is the last day of campaigning for the second and final round of polling in Gujarat, while campaigning for the Delhi municipal election ended on Friday.

In Delhi, voting will take place for all 272 wards of the civic body, while in Gujarat, as many as 89 assembly segments went to polls in the first phase, and the remaining 93 will vote on December 5. The counting of votes for the municipal corporation will be conducted on December 7, and Gujarat, the next day.