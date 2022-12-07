Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat election 2022: BJP eyes for continued dominance in Maninagar assembly constituency

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 07, 2022 09:39 AM IST

BJP fielded Amubhai Bhatt against the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Vipulbhai Patel and Congress' CM Rajput.

ByHT News Desk

The Maninagar Assembly constituency is in focus as it sent the then chief minister Narendra Modi to the state Assembly for three consecutive terms in 2002, 2007 and 2014. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has continued its dominance at the Maninagar Assembly seat for the last 28 years. The Congress party has not been able to win even a single election here after 1985.

In 2017, seven candidates were competing for Maninagar Assembly constituency seat. It was one of 99 seats won by the BJP. It was a one way contest with BJP's Patel Sureshbhai Dhanjibhai (SURESH PATEL) comfortably winning the election defeating Congress's Brahmbhatt Shwetaben Narendrabhai by a huge margin of 75,199 votes.

97.9% of the total votes were casted to the top two candidates. Dhanjibhai got a total of 1,16,113 votes, while Narendrabhai got 40,914 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate Keshria Shaileshkumar Valjibhai grabbed 1,224 votes to finish at the third place. The top three parties secured 72.4%, 25.5% and 0.8% respectively.

In Gujarat Assembly election 2012, BJP's Narendra Modi defeated Congress's Bhatt Shweta Sanjiv by 86,373 votes.

