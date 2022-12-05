Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat polls: Cong state chief alleges ‘atmosphere of fear’, says ‘BJP losing’

Gujarat polls: Cong state chief alleges ‘atmosphere of fear’, says ‘BJP losing’

Published on Dec 05, 2022 11:21 AM IST

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that he had gone missing. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi alleged, "Congress tribal leader and Danta Assembly candidate, Kantibhai Kharadi was brutally attacked by BJP goons and is now missing."

Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor on Monday alleged that the party candidate was attacked last night and he remained untraceable for three hours. The allegations came as the last phase of voting commenced for the high-stake Gujarat Assembly election.

"Congress is winning. Our candidate Kanti Kharadi was attacked last night and was untraceable for 3 hrs. We called up EC, reached Gandhinagar at 1.30 am and called them to come there. Complaints by our other candidates are also coming," he alleged while speaking to ANI. Kanti Kharadi is a sitting MLA and the party candidate from Danta constituency of Banaskantha district.

He also alleged an "atmosphere of fear" in the state which, he said, showed that the "BJP is losing".

"Baldev Thakor is contesting from Kalol and it was turned into a Police camp. There was an atmosphere of fear. It shows that BJP is losing and with the help of Police and government machinery they are influencing the polling. Our workers and leaders will contest bravely and win," he was quoted.

The Wayanad MP further said that the party had put up a demand to the Election Commission for the deployment of the paramilitary force but the election body kept "sleeping". He asserted, "BJP must listen - we are not afraid, we will not be afraid, we will fight firmly."

The voting is taking place in 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat. The seats are spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts.

The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat ended on December 1, with an overall turnout of 63.31 per cent. The results for both phases are due on December 8.

(With ANI inputs)

