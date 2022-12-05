Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat polls: Rahul Gandhi claims 'Congress candidate Kantibhai Kharadi attacked by BJP goons, missing'

Gujarat polls: Rahul Gandhi claims 'Congress candidate Kantibhai Kharadi attacked by BJP goons, missing'

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 05:29 AM IST

Wayanad MP further said that the party had put up a demand to the Election Commission for the deployment of the paramilitary force but the election body kept "sleeping".

ANI |

Ahead of the second phase of Gujarat elections, Congress sitting MLA and the party candidate from Danta constituency of Banaskantha district Kanti Kharadi has allegedly gone missing, Rahul Gandhi claimed on Monday.

Posting a tweet, Rahul Gandhi alleged, "Congress tribal leader and Danta Assembly candidate, Kantibhai Kharadi was brutally attacked by BJP goons and is now missing."

Wayanad MP further said that the party had put up a demand to the Election Commission for the deployment of the paramilitary force but the election body kept "sleeping".

He asserted, "BJP must listen - we are not afraid, we will not be afraid, we will fight firmly."

Danta is a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe communities. BJP has pitted Latubhai Parghi against him. The seat is set to go for polls Monday along with 92 other constituencies of the state in the second and final phase.

Congress working president and incharge of Banaskantha district for the party Jignesh Mevani alleged that Kharadi was attacked by the BJP goons fearing the party's defeat.

"Congress candidate Kantibhai Kharadi from Danta constituency in Banaskantha has been attacked by the goons of BJP -a night before polling fearing their defeat. Is this how free and fair elections would be conducted," Mevani wrote in a tweet.

"Attack on Congress MLA from Danta constituency Kantibhai Kharadi by BJP candidate and his goons. An attempt was made to kill him while intercepting his four-wheeler. The vehicle has turned turtle. Still, Kantibhai Kharadi is missing," he further said.

Mevani also shared the letter by Kanta Kharadi written to the Election Commission regarding the apprehension of the attack.

Targeting the top cop for not providing security to Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi, MP Shaktisinh Gohil also took to Twitter and said, "BJP's goons have attacked and kidnapped our Danta MLA and candidate Kantibhai Kharadi. @ECISVEEPWhy are you silent? Seeing the defeat, will BJP do anything? MLA had given in writing that give security, still @dgpgujarat why security was not given? What kind of election is this?."

