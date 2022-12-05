Gujarat Assembly election 2022 LIVE updates: Final phase of voting to begin at 8am

Gujarat Assembly election 2022 LIVE updates: The second and final phase of polling for the high-stake Gujarat assembly election will begin at 8am Monday. The voting will be held in 93 out of 182 Assembly seats across 14 districts of central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar. Polling for 89 seats took place on December 1 with results for both phases due December 8 after counting of the votes. Some prominent candidates in this phase are chief minister Bhupendra Patel (Ghatlodia), Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Viramgam), OBC leader Alpesh Thakor (Gandhinagar South), former minister Shankar Chaudhary (Tharad) and Jignesh Mevani (Vadgam). While Patel, Thakor, and Chaudhary are contesting as BJP candidates, Mevani is in the fray from Congress.

Twenty-five million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase of polling, including 12.9 million men and 12.2 million women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah will also cast their votes in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister's home state has been a BJP stronghold and the party is eyeing a record seventh term. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and the Congress are other key parties in the fray.