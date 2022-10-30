Rahul Gandhi on Congress's poll promise for Gujarat; and a Rajasthan link

Gujarat is one of the crucial states that are set to vote soon to elect its next government; and even though the BJP has been in power for more than two decades here, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are bracing to give a tough challenge to the ruling party.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi - who has been leading the party’s Kanyakumari to Kashmir mass contact programme of Bharat Jodo Yatra - tweeted about the Congress’s poll promises for the state. “Congress’s firm promise - fixed jobs for contract workers; Old Pension Scheme would be restored; and timely promotion,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. "(This was) implemented in Rajasthan, now government workers will get their due as soon as Congress government is formed in Gujarat,” he further stressed.

The Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and presently, the foot marches are being held in Telangana. While it’s scheduled to go to Maharashtra, it’s not yet clear when it would pass through Gujarat where dates of assembly polls are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday campaigned for the grand old party in Gujarat and highlighted the link between the two states. “See Gujarat has been tackling inflation. No other state is in such a condition. Unemployment is another issue,” he said.

“It’s been 27 years since the Congress has not been in power. Modi ji became the prime minister while hailing the Gujarat model but look at the condition the state is in,” Gehlot further said, attacking the BJP.

