'You won't vote for Kejriwal if...': Chidambaram's sharp dig over Delhi foul air

Congress leader P Chidambaram has taken a sharp dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the national capital continues to be wrapped up in foul air. The average Delhi AQI (Air Quality Index) was recorded to be in the “very poor” category on Tuesday. While the air pollution in the city is an annual recurring problem at this time of the year, Kejriwal is being targeted more than ever before because his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also ruling Punjab. The state - which is also called as food bowl of India - has been blamed for a majority of farm fires in the northern part of the country.

Chidambaram - who was speaking on the Gujarat polls due next month - slammed Kejriwal over the air quality in the city of Delhi. Amid the AAP chief’s frequent visits to the state for poll campaign, the Congress leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: “If you've lived in Delhi as long as I've lived and if you believe the air (quality) in Delhi, you'll not vote for Arvind Kejriwal (AAP national convenor) in Gujarat.”

The state of Gujarat votes in two phases next month - on December 1 and December 5; and votes would be counted on December 8.

Last week, the Delhi Chief Minister - with Bhagwant Mann by his side - had said that the issue of air pollution should not be turned into a political one. “This is not the time for blame game. The AAP has taken multiple measures in Punjab and the effect should be evident from next year,” he had said at a briefing.

Meanwhile, Chidamabaram also hit out at the BJP, ruling in Gujarat for 27 years, as he said: "Even a child knows Uniform Civil Code can't be implemented by states, but by law of Parliament." He also said that a majority of people arrested by central agencies are targeted at the BJP's behest.

(With inputs from ANI)

