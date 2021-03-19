Gujarat: Gandhinagar civic polls to be held on April 18
Elections to the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation will be held on April 18, and counting of votes will take place on April 20, the Gujarat State Election Commission declared on Friday.
The SEC said notification of the elections will be issued on March 27, the last date of filing of forms will be April 1, while last date of withdrawal of forms will be April 5.
"The model code of conduct has come into force in Gandhinagar now. A delimitation exercise has been carried out and it was also decided on rotation of posts as per rules for GMC. The final electoral rolls for the GMC election were published on March 4 this month," it said.
The GMC was formed in 2010 and the first election to the 32-member body was held in 2011.
