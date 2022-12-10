Celebrations at Himachal's Hamirpur, Sukhwinder Sukhu to take oath tomorrow

Residents of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's native place Nadaun in the Hamirpur district began celebrating soon after the son of their village was named Himachal Pradesh's next chief minister on Saturday. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the villagers can be seen dancing and singing, with some musical instruments adding to the celebrations.

Sukhu will take oath as the chief minister along with Mukesh Agnihotri, who has been appointed as his deputy, in the presence of top Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

“We are feeling good. I am thankful to the people of the state and the party's high command. I will go to Shimla tomorrow," Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Kumari, after the announcement.

“I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the people of the state. Our government will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of the state. We have to work for the development of the state,” Sukhu, who headed the Congress campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh, said.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 11am, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. The newly elected Congress MLAs passed a resolution authorising the party's high command to choose the next leader.

Later, Sukhu, along with other Congress leaders, met with outgoing Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur at his residence in Shimla. "It's a courtesy call. I congratulate him. We will work together to serve the people of Himachal," said Jai Ram Thakur.

