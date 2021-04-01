In photos: Bengal, Assam record high voter turnout in second phase

Long queues greeted poll officials in Assam and West Bengal on Thursday where more than 7.3 million voters are exercising their franchise in the second phase of assembly elections. Most of the 10,592 polling stations across the 13 districts in the Assam's Barak Valley, the Hill region and parts of Central and Lower Assam saw voters lined up at polling booths since early morning.
Witnessing a fierce battle, Bengal's Nandigram is slated to pick between state chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her protege-turned-rival Suvendhu Adhikari who are competing from the constituency.
The state saw 58.15 voter turnout till 1.29pm amid allegations of booth capturing and violence.
In a comparatively active polling day, Assam recorded a voter turnout of 38.08% till 1.10 pm across 39 constituencies in 13 districts during the second phase of the state assembly polls, the Election Commission said.
The Nowgowg constituency in the state has witnessed the highest voting percentage with a voter turnout of 54.10% till 1.10 pm, while the Jagiroad constituency witnessed the lowest voting percentage with a voter turnout of just 18.20%, reported PTI.
The situation in Assam was peaceful with a significant number of voters turning up during the morning hours to exercise their franchise in the 39 seats where voting was underway in the second phase on Thursday.
Reports of EVM glitches surfaced from some polling stations in Assam but this had no impact on voting as they were immediately replaced, a poll official told PTI.