Exit Poll Results 2022: India TV predicts Cong lead over BJP in Goa,Uttarakhand

The India TV exit polls 2022 have predicted the Congress winning 37-41 seats in Uttarakhand. The ruling BJP is set to bag 25-29 seats. The other parties are predicted to win 2-4 seats.



In Manipur, the India TV exit polls projections show BJP winning 26-31 seats. Thee Congress set to bag 12-17 seats, the NPF is set to win 2-6 seats while the National People's Party is projected to win 6-10 seats.



The India TV exit polls 2022 have predicted a Congress win in Goa with 20-25 seats. The ruling BJP is set to be ousted from power with 10-14 seats. The Trinamool Congress, which had been fighting aggressively is predicted to settle for 3-5 seats. Elections to 40-member Goa Assembly were held on February 14. The India TV exit poll numbers were released on Monday, just after polling in the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh concluded. Besides, Goa, the exit poll numbers were released for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur. Follow live coverage here



Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a direct competition between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party. The saffron party under Yogi Adityanath is hoping to win the elections and become a the first party to retain power in decades. The Samajwadi Party alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav is hoping to make a comeback.



Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest between Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, BJP-Amarinder-Dhindsa alliance and the Akali Dal-BSP alliance. The Congress led by Charanjit Singh Channi is facing Aam Aadmi Party led by Bhagwant Mann.



Manipur, the north eastern state is witnessing a direct contest between the BJP and Congress.



In Utttarakhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party is witnessing a direct contest with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

