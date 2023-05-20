HT's coverage on Karnataka assembly election 2023: From campaigns to CM race
Here is Hindustan Times' entire coverage of the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, from the results to the oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister.
The Congress party emerged as a clear winner in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly Election after results showed that it won a whooping 135 seats in the 224-house assembly - a clear majority - with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 66 seats, while regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular), managed to get 19 seats.
Follow Karnataka swearing-in LIVE Updates here
Soon after the election result, a tussle began to brew within the Congress, as senior leaders Siddaramaiah - a former CM and leader of opposition - and DK Shivakumar, the president of the party's state unit, staked claim to the top elected post of the CM.
Nearly four days of hectic parleys later, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the decision to hand Siddaramaiah the CM post once again and make DK Shivakumar his sole deputy, even as other CM aspirants threw themselves in the ring.
The incoming chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar will be taking their oaths at Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium today at 12:30pm. Watch out for HT's coverage on the Karnataka Assembly Election, the results, the fight for the CM post and now the finale - the swearing-in ceremony.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 10:06 AM
'Sometimes ice should break': DKS explains why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday said he had agreed to becoming deputy chief minister in the larger interests of the Congress. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 10:06 AM
Legislative party to meet after Congress reaches Karnataka power-sharing deal
The Congress has called a meeting of its legislative party on Thursday ahead of the expected announcement of Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka chief minister and DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 10:05 AM
'Karnataka's secure future…our top priority': Deputy CM designate DK Shivakumar
Karnataka deputy CM designate and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the southern state's secure future and its peoples welfare is the party's top priority, and asserted that the party leaders are all “united” in guaranteeing that. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 10:04 AM
The K’taka verdict can worry the BJP
Are you sure we are winning so comfortably?” the senior Congress leader’s voice on the phone sounded anxious. It was the night before counting day in Karnataka where an AxisMyIndia exit poll for India Today predicted a big win for the Congress. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 10:03 AM
Siddaramaiah named Karnataka CM. Sonia Gandhi's call to DK Shivakumar sealed the deal? 10 points
Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday invited chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his to-be deputy DK Shivakumar to take oath along with team members at Kanteerava Stadium Bengaluru at 12.30pm on May 20. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 10:02 AM
Siddaramaiah: An old-world socialist who reshaped political contours
The term Ahinda may have been coined by the late Devaraj Urs, K'taka’s first chief minister, in the 1970s, but Siddaramaiah has given his own spin to the term. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 10:00 AM
Come back to Congress: Revanth calls upon leaders who joined BJP
After the resounding victory of the Congress in the assembly elections in Karnataka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Thursday called upon all those leaders who had defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party to return to the Congress fold. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 09:58 AM
Former PM Deve Gowda will guide everyone, says outgoing CM Bommai
The outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda is a senior leader who will guide everyone when it comes to land, water, and language of Karnataka. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 09:56 AM
Several CMs, opposition leaders to attend Siddaramaiah's swearing-in
Leaders of several like-minded opposition parties are likely to attend the swearing in ceremony of Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday in Bengaluru. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 09:48 AM
Karnataka: 2 cops suspended for torture over banner taunting BJP leaders
A sub-inspector and a constable have been suspended for allegedly torturing nine men for displaying a banner taunting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Karnataka chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda at Puttur in the Dakshina Kannada district. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 09:47 AM
BJP will bounce back in Karnataka, says Basavaraj Bommai
Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the BJP will bounce back in the state and asserted that the party has not lost its self-confidence. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 09:33 AM
Keeping Up with UP | A win in Karnataka holds lessons for UP-Bihar
As the big question on Karnataka's next chief minister was resolved on Thursday -- Siddaramaiah will head the state, DK Shivakumar will be his deputy and remain state party chief till the Lok Sabha polls next year— it now remains to be seen what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will do. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 09:31 AM
Eight MLAs to take oath as ministers at Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony; Who are they?
Ahead of Karnataka's incoming chief minister Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony at 12:30 pm today at Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said that eight MLAs will be sworn in as ministers in the cabinet, news agency ANI reported. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 09:25 AM
Karnataka verdict: Anti-incumbency and a borrowed manifesto
Karnataka is the second state after Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress has formed a government. The Himachal Pradesh playbook was also re-purposed in Karnataka where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was struggling with a strong anti-incumbency against its corrupt government. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 09:23 AM
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary set to attend Karnataka govt swearing-in, Akhilesh Yadav to tour Gorakhpur, Ballia
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary will attend the swearing-in of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as Karnataka chief minister in Bengaluru on Saturday. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 09:22 AM
Ahead of Karnataka oath-taking ceremony, Siddaramaiah, DK back in Delhi to discuss cabinet slots
Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar held meetings with leaders of the Congress high command to finalise names of ministers to be inducted into the cabinet, people familiar with the developments said on Friday. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 09:21 AM
Nitish, Stalin, Pawar among Opposition leaders to attend Karnataka swearing-in
In a show of opposition unity, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and a host of leaders will reach Karnataka for the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as the state’s CM, a coming together of a non-BJP bloc ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 09:19 AM
Karnataka: Stage all set for oath-taking ceremony at B’luru stadium
More than one lakh people are expected to take part in Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, said Congress office-bearers. Read more
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 09:18 AM
Supporters of Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah sing songs
Supporters of Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah sing songs and distribute sweets outside his residence in Bengaluru, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 09:10 AM
Karnataka: BSY’s son takes dig at Cong for not offering top posts to Lingayats
BJP MLA and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son, BY Vijayendra on Friday took a dig at the Congress party for not offering the post of chief minister or deputy chief minister to the Lingayats. Read more