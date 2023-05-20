HT's coverage on Karnataka assembly election 2023: From campaigns to CM race

The Congress party emerged as a clear winner in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly Election after results showed that it won a whooping 135 seats in the 224-house assembly - a clear majority - with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 66 seats, while regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular), managed to get 19 seats.

Soon after the election result, a tussle began to brew within the Congress, as senior leaders Siddaramaiah - a former CM and leader of opposition - and DK Shivakumar, the president of the party's state unit, staked claim to the top elected post of the CM.

Nearly four days of hectic parleys later, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the decision to hand Siddaramaiah the CM post once again and make DK Shivakumar his sole deputy, even as other CM aspirants threw themselves in the ring.

The incoming chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar will be taking their oaths at Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium today at 12:30pm. Watch out for HT's coverage on the Karnataka Assembly Election, the results, the fight for the CM post and now the finale - the swearing-in ceremony.