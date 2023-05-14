Karnataka elections: BJP wins 16 seats in Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya thanks people

The Bharatiya Janata Party which was defeated in Karnataka assembly election managed to win 16 seats out of 28 in Bengaluru and dominated the winning Congress at Karnataka’s capital. It also won the Jayanagar seat, with a narrow margin of 16 votes, after all high voltage drama till Sunday late night. BJP wins 16 seats in Bengaluru

Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya thanked the people of Bengaluru for trusting the BJP and helping them to win 16 seats. He tweeted, “Grateful to people of Bengaluru for blessing BJP in large numbers despite setbacks in other regions. We won 16 of 28 seats here, clearly indicating that BJP is the preferred choice of Bengalureans. This shows that people of Bengaluru have appreciated our contribution to the growth of the city. We'll continue to highlight important issues & contribute to the overall development of our beautiful city.” He also said that the BJP will learn from the defeat and will go through an introspection. Tejasvi also thanked PM Modi for his massive roadshow in Bengaluru, days before the polling for Karnataka elections.

The BJP won Chickpet, Rajaji Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, CV Raman Nagar, KR Pura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Basavanagudi, Bommanahalli, Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru South, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Yeshwantpur, Yelahanka and Doddaballapur. The Congress won rest of the 12 seats and JDS failed to win at least one seat in the tech capital. In 2018, the BJP only won 11 seats. The JDS failed to win at least one seat in the tech capital

Overall, the Congress clinched the victory with 135 seats and BJP had to settle with just 66. The JDS, however, won only 19 seats.