The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is hoping to buck the trend and retain power on the basis of its tenure — it has cited citing the creation of new public sector units and infrastructure development as achievements. (ANI file photo)
Kerala assembly polls: Covid fight in focus as Left, UDF battle it out

The elections are crucial for the LDF, with Kerala being the solitary communist bastion after the fall of the Left government in Tripura. For the Congress, a victory in the state would offer a balm after a bunch of electoral (and post-electoral) reverses.
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:58 AM IST

Kerala, a state that doesn’t usually pick the same government twice in a row will vote on April 6. The election will see a fierce contest between the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the CPI-M led Left Democratic Front, the incumbent.

The elections are crucial for the LDF, with Kerala being the solitary communist bastion after the fall of the Left government in Tripura. For the Congress, a victory in the state would offer a balm after a bunch of electoral (and post-electoral) reverses. While the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is hoping to buck the trend and retain power on the basis of its tenure — it has cited citing the creation of new public sector units and infrastructure development as achievements — both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have attacked the government for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming that the state is now among the worst performing in the country. On Friday, the state registered 3,671 new Covid-19 cases, 22% of the total cases seen in India.

The government has also come under fire for the alleged involvement of its officials in the gold smuggling case and an agreement signed with a US tech firm to collate personal data of quarantined people. The issue of unemployment will also be raised, with many returning to the state from West Asia after losing their jobs due to Covid.


CPI-M MP KK Ragesh said: “The sero survey in many states shows that as much as 60% of the population was infected, but many have under reported the numbers...” The Congress is hoping to repeat its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where it won 19 of the 20 seats.

The BJP, thus far a marginal player in the state, isn’t expected to see a breakthrough, said analysts, although the party insists it is a key contender in the “triangular fight”. State unit chief K Surendran hit out at the state for withdrawing cases against both Sabarimala and anti-CAA protesters. “The question is how can those who fought for Lord Ayyappa be equated with those who were part of the anti-CAA agitation and were propped by anti-India forces.”

Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, said Kerala will go to polls on April 6. (ANI)
Kerala assembly election to be held on April 6; LDF, UDF in direct contest

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The elections are crucial for the incumbent LDF, since Kerala remains the only Communist bastion in the country after the fall of the Left government in Tripura
The elections will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.(PTI)
Kerala assembly election 2021 to be held on April 6, counting on May 2

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • The LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress has held power in the state alternately over the last four decades.
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Malappuram,(PTI)
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP

ANI, Malappuram
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Sreedharan joined the party during BJP's ongoing Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran.
“Attended and addressed the satyagraha for fisherfolk in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram" tweeted Shashi Tharoor
'Injustice against fishing community must be redressed': Tharoor at 'satyagraha'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • The day-long hunger strike was scheduled to end at 4 pm
In 2018, the state had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns after the Supreme Court ended a centuries-old ban on entry of woman of reproductive age.(Reuters file photo)
Kerala to drop anti-CAA, Sabarimala stir cases ahead of assembly polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:16 AM IST
While Congress-led United Democratic Front welcomed the move, the NDA demanded an apology from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for registering cases against Lord Ayyappa devotees, adding that treating Sabarimala and anti-CAA protest cases equally was not acceptable.
Union minister Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks at a rally in Kerala. (PTI File )
Spiteful, vengeful politics of Rahul Gandhi: Smriti Irani on ‘north-south’ row

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Smriti Irani's reaction comes in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s comments at the ‘Aishwarya Yatra’ in the southern state that he was used to a “different type of politics” in north India
Congress leader Rahul Gadhi in Kollam, Kerala.(HT Photo)
Rahul Gandhi reiterates claim about fisheries ministry, this time in Kerala

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:57 PM IST
  • It was not clear what his comment meant—whether he would create a new fisheries ministry or carve out a separate one from the existing one.
BJP supporters attend a public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.(PTI/ Representative image)
98 CPI members join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Recently, Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan joined BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad(HT Photo)
Pop stars commenting on farmers' issue, but govt is not interested: Rahul Gandhi

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Earlier during the day, Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Wayanad months ahead of Kerala Assembly elections, met the survivors of the Kozhikode plane crash, which took place in August 2020 at Kalpetta.
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA(Photo @VMBJP)
Atmosphere in Kerala is favourable towards BJP, says V Muraleedharan

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:36 PM IST
"The vote share in 2016 was around 15%; it went up in the Lok Sabha elections and then further up in the local body polls," he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
Rahul Gandhi on two-day visit to Kerala, to participate in tractor rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:46 PM IST
  • On Monday, Gandhi will inaugurate Kudumbashree Sangamon at Poothadi, a village near Kenichira in Wayanad at 10 am.
On what it means to enter the political fray, Sreedharan said it only means that all his professional responsibilities are coming to an end by the end of this month. HT/Arijit Sen
Ready to be chief minister if BJP wins in Kerala, says E Sreedharan

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:24 PM IST
  • Sreedharan said that he is "certainly" ready to be the chief minister if the party wants him to be after coming to power.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)
Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate 'Vijaya Yathra' on Feb 21 in poll-bound Kerala

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The move comes as part of the party's attempts to increase its footprint in South India. The yatra would be launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The Sabarimala temple in Kerala.(REUTERS)
Will bring law on Sabarimala if voted into power, says UDF

ANI, Kochi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Addressing media in Kochi, Ramachandran said the matter of Sabarimala will be a major issue in the UDF election manifesto for the upcoming election.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo)
Kerala Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Wayanad on Wednesday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:12 PM IST
The Congress high command had recently summoned Chandy and two other top leaders of Kerala to Delhi to discuss recent local body debacle and possible re-jig in the state unit ahead of assembly elections.
