 Lok Sabha polls: 97 candidates in fray for five phase-1 seats in Maharashtra - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha polls: 97 candidates in fray for five phase-1 seats in Maharashtra

PTI |
Mar 30, 2024 06:48 PM IST

Lok Sabha polls: 97 candidates in fray for five phase-1 seats in Maharashtra

Mumbai, A total of 97 candidates are in the fray for five Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra where polling will be held in the first phase on April 19, Chief Electoral Officer S Chokalingam said on Saturday. He also said cash, liquor, drugs and freebies cumulatively valued at 342.29 crore had been seized in the state since March 1, while 557 weapons without licenses were confiscated and preventive action under CrPC taken against 27,685 persons since the model code of conduct came into force. Saturday was the last of withdrawing nominations, and the day saw 13 candidates dropping out of the poll contest. Only in Nagpur and Chandrapur, nominations of all 26 and 15 candidates, respectively, were found to be valid after scrutiny. The other three seats that will vote in the first phase are Ramtek , Bhandara-Gondiya and Gadchiroli-Chimur . All five seats in the first phase are in the state's Vidarbha region. Only in Ramtek , the main contestants are from the Congress and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The remaining four seats will see fights between the grand old party and the BJP. Addressing a press conference here, Chief Electoral officer S Chokalingam said, "There are 95,54,667 voters in these five constituencies, comprising 48,28,142 males, 47,26,178 females and 347 transgender persons. A total of 10,652 polling stations have been set up." In Ramtek , Raju Parve , Shyam Barve and Sandeep Meshram are in the fray, he said, adding there are 13 candidates in the fray from unrecognised parties and 12 independents. The candidature of Congress' Rashmi Barve was rejected during scrutiny after her caste validity certificate was declared invalid a day after she filed her nomination. In Nagpur, the nominations of all 26 candidates were found in order, with the main fight being between Union minister and BJP heavyweight Nitin Gadkari and Congress' sitting MLA Vikas Thakare. Yogesh Lanjewal of the BSP is the third candidate, while other contestants include 10 independents and 13 from unrecognised parties. In Bhandara-Gondiya, sitting BJP MP Sunil Mendhe will take on Congress' Prashant Padole. There are four candidates from unrecognised parties and 11 independents. There are 18 candidates in the fray after four withdrew. In Gadchiroli-Chimur , BJP's sitting MP Ashok Nete is pitted against Kirsan Namdeo of the Congress, while Yogesh Gonnade of BSP is the third candidate. There are four candidates from unrecognised parties and three independents. Two candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 10 contestants in the fray. Chandrapur will see a direct fight between Sudhir Mungantiwar of BJP and Congress' sitting MLA Pratibha Dhanorkar, the wife of Suresh Dhanorkar. who died last year. He was the sole winner for the Congress from the state in the 2019 polls. In Chandrapur, there are nine candidates from unrecognised parties and three independents. In all, there are 15 contestants. "The nomination process for the second phase of polls for eight seats in Marathwada and Vidarbha began on March 28," Chokalingam said. "There are 1656 flying squad teams and 2096 static surveillance teams. A total of 241 star campaigners of different parties have been given the nod in the state," the official informed.

HT Image
HT Image

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Watch an interesting conversation with Indian politician & former Union Minister of State, Milind Deora. HT’s senior journalist Kumkum Chadha talks to him about his life in politics & beyond. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha polls: 97 candidates in fray for five phase-1 seats in Maharashtra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On