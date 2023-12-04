Mizoram results 2023 Live: South Tuipui, Lunglei North, Lunglei East and Lunglei West counting updates
Mizoram legislative assembly election for 40 seats that recorded a voter turnout of 78.40% in the single-phase election was held on November 7. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly seats. Mizo National Front is the incumbent government in the state with Zoramthanga its Chief Minister.
From South Tuipui constituency MNF's R Lalthangliana won the election in 2018 and from Lunglei North MNF's Vanlaltanpuia won the election. From Lunglei East MNF's Lawmawma Tochhawng won the poll, whereas, Lunglei West seat went to MNF's C. Lalrinsanga.Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Status
|South Tuipui (ST)
|RESULT AWAITED
|Lunglei North (ST)
|RESULT AWAITED
|Lunglei East (ST)
|RESULT AWAITED
|Lunglei West (ST)
|RESULT AWAITED
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 04, 2023 07:09 AM IST
Counting begins at 8 AM, December 4, 2023Counting for all 40 Mizoram seats to begin at 8 AM on 4th December, 2023. Two days back date of counting of votes was postponed from 3 December 2023.Topics