PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal
Spearheading the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Assam and West Bengal on Sunday. He is scheduled to address the people of Assam's Bokakhat at 11.30am and West Bengal's Bankura at 3.30pm.
"Today, I would be addressing a rally at Bokakhat. The people of Assam have decided that they will bless NDA in the upcoming polls," he said on Twitter.
Click here for full election coverage
In another tweet, the PM shared visuals of his rally in Kharagpur and said that the Congress and Trinamool Congress got 70 to prove themselves but failed to do so. "The people of West Bengal have given Congress, Left and TMC 70 years. But, these parties didn’t fulfil people’s aspirations. Presently, TMC is breaking all previous records of harassment and corruption. Sharing highlights from Kharagpur. Will be in Bankura later today," he tweeted.
On Saturday, in his address at the Kharagpur rally, the PM accused the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC of loot, violence, corruption and misgovernance. "The people of Bengal gave Didi (Mamata Banerjee) 10 years, but she paid them back by giving them 10 years of destruction and violence," he said.
"You have seen destruction by Congress and the Left. The TMC ruined your dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you," he added.
Also Read | 'BJP the only real party of West Bengal': PM Modi at poll rally in Kharagpur
PM Modi also addressed a rally in Assam's Chabua on Saturday, where he accused the Congress of joining hands with parties that are a danger to Assam's culture and heritage.
Election for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6 while for the 294-member West Bengal state Assembly, it will be held in eight phases starting March 27. The final round of voting will take place on April 29 and the counting of votes for both will take place on May 2.
(with agency inputs)
PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal
Budget allocation for education increased under TMC regime: Partha Chatterjee
PM Modi to address rally in Puducherry on March 30
BJP to unveil manifesto for West Bengal polls today
Cong promises 500k jobs, repeal of CAA
Mamata hits back, alleges misuse of PM Cares fund
PM Modi ups the ante, hits out at opponents in Bengal, Assam
Where did PM Cares funds go?’ Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack
Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident in which Mamata was injured
- A case has already been lodged at the Nandigram police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Sufiyan.
'Who benefits from this?': Rahul Gandhi slams NDA over LPG cylinder price hike
Someday PM Modi will name India after himself: Mamata Banerjee
- "Someday he will make you forget the name of India. He will name the country after himself" said Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal polls: Sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachhi seek voting rights
- "Despite living in Kolkata for several years, we have been deprived of voting rights and therefore no voter cards have thus been issued to us. We cannot cast our votes," said Putul Singh, Durbar Community general secretary
'Can be exporter of organic foods too’: PM Modi’s Aatmanirbhar pitch in Assam
'5 lakh govt jobs, no CAA': Congress releases manifesto for Assam polls
- The manifesto focused on "five guarantees" also promised to raise the minimum wages of tea garden workers to ₹365.