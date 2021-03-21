PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal

Spearheading the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Assam and West Bengal on Sunday. He is scheduled to address the people of Assam's Bokakhat at 11.30am and West Bengal's Bankura at 3.30pm.

"Today, I would be addressing a rally at Bokakhat. The people of Assam have decided that they will bless NDA in the upcoming polls," he said on Twitter.

Click here for full election coverage

In another tweet, the PM shared visuals of his rally in Kharagpur and said that the Congress and Trinamool Congress got 70 to prove themselves but failed to do so. "The people of West Bengal have given Congress, Left and TMC 70 years. But, these parties didn’t fulfil people’s aspirations. Presently, TMC is breaking all previous records of harassment and corruption. Sharing highlights from Kharagpur. Will be in Bankura later today," he tweeted.

On Saturday, in his address at the Kharagpur rally, the PM accused the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC of loot, violence, corruption and misgovernance. "The people of Bengal gave Didi (Mamata Banerjee) 10 years, but she paid them back by giving them 10 years of destruction and violence," he said.

"You have seen destruction by Congress and the Left. The TMC ruined your dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you," he added.

Also Read | 'BJP the only real party of West Bengal': PM Modi at poll rally in Kharagpur

PM Modi also addressed a rally in Assam's Chabua on Saturday, where he accused the Congress of joining hands with parties that are a danger to Assam's culture and heritage.

Election for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6 while for the 294-member West Bengal state Assembly, it will be held in eight phases starting March 27. The final round of voting will take place on April 29 and the counting of votes for both will take place on May 2.

(with agency inputs)