BJP releases poll manifesto for Puducherry: 8 points

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Puducherry on Friday. As part of its poll promises, the party said it will create 250,000 new jobs for youth, provide financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year for all fishermen and distribute free scooters to girls pursuing higher education if elected to power.

"The BJP manifesto speaks about 'nyay' as it has been made after taking suggestions from the public. We did not make the manifesto sitting in an AC room. People will see Modi ji delivering his promises,” Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while releasing the manifesto.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Giriraj Singh were also present on the occasion. Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6 and votes will be counted on May 2.

Here are 8 things you need to know about the BJP manifesto:

1. The manifesto promised to provide top-up assistance worth ₹2,000 to farmers under the PM KISAN scheme, launch a five-year water security plan for the Union territory, and set up an integrated cattle development centre under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

2. It promised Mudra loans for street fish vendors and an increase of 'lean period' allowance from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000 during the period when fishing is banned. Subsidies for fibre boats, diesel and cold storage will also be provided, it said.

3. Along with the launch of Global Invest Puducherry Summit within the first year of coming to power, the party said it will set up a new Puducherry Financial Corporation (PFC) to cater to MSMEs, start-ups, SHGs, fishermen cooperatives, artisans, etc.

4. The manifesto promised a 'Puducherry Education Board' that will, among other things, be responsible for conducting Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for students of the Union territory. A new Puducherry Youth Welfare and Sports Board will also be set up.

5. The party said 30 per cent reservation will be given for Puducherry-based students in government and private colleges and all government vacancies will be made once it is elected to power.

6. If elected, the BJP will remove all encroachment of temple lands and set up a special temple restoration fund to renovate and repair temples.

7. A Startup Puducherry Fund would be set up, the document further said, to provide subsidised loans up to ₹25 lakh to start-ups.

8. The party promised to ensure that there is 50 per cent of women employees in all government and public sector institutions. Interest-free loan up to ₹500,000 for women-run self-help groups, 50 per cent reservation for women in local body elections and free sanitary napkin vending machines in all public places, schools, colleges, Anganwadis and shops under public distribution system (PDS) were also promised.

(With agency inputs)