AAP announces 9th list of candidates for Punjab polls. Check details

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released the ninth list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. The party named a total of five candidates from seats including Jalandhar North, Samrala, Moga among others.

So far, AAP has announced the names of 109 candidates for the polls for the 117-member legislative House of the state assembly.

Here's a complete list of candidates from the ninth list:

Jalandhar North – Dinesh Dhal

Samrala – Jagtar Singh

Sahnewal – Hardeep Singh Mundian

Moga – Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora

Bathinda Rural – Amit Rattan Kotfatta

AAP releases 9th list of 5 candidates for Punjab Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/TEwA9x1wrY — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

The Election Commission has announced one-phased polls in Punjab to be held on February 14, alongside Uttarakhand and Goa. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In previous lists, the AAP had nominated candidates from several important seats in Punjab, including Chamkaur Sahib, which is Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh's seat. Names of candidates from Sultanpur Lodhi seat, Phillaur, Hoshiarpur among others were also announced in the previous lists.

Meanwhile, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed the party workers on Sunday and encouraged them to carry out door-to-door campaign by adhering to the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission.

Addressing the party workers, the Delhi chief minister said, "Greetings everyone on the occasion of Prakash Parv. Election Commission has announced elections in five states. For us, it is not a means to defeat one party and bring another party to power, but is a means of change."

"For AAP, an election is not a medium to change the government but it is a chance to bring about a change in society and the country. When you go campaigning, you need to realize that you are performing a patriotic task," he added.