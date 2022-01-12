'Liquor mafia model': Navjot Sidhu slams Arvind Kejriwal over his 'Punjab Model'

Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday attacked Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal hours after he released his 10-point ‘Punjab Model’, calling him a “political tourist” and dubbing his post-poll governance template as a “Copy-Cat Model".

"Political Tourist @Arvind Kejriwal who was absent in Punjab for the last 4.5 years claims to have a Punjab Model. AAP's campaign & agenda is a joke on the people of Punjab. A list of 10 pointers written by people sitting in Delhi with zero knowledge of Punjab can never be Punjab Model!,” Sidhu tweeted.

Besides, Sidhu went on to describe Kejriwal's ‘Punjab Model’ as “I am very insecure Model”, “Liquor Mafia Model”, “Ticket for Money Model”, “I am very sorry Majithia Ji: the Cowardice Model”, “Writing free cheques model”, “Electricity to Ambani's Model” and “450 jobs in five years Model”.

In another tweet, Sidhu said the resurrection of Punjab is a serious issue as the lives of three crores Punjabis depend on it. "People of Punjab will not fall for these hollow and non-serious agendas. A Genuine Roadmap which will bring back People's resources from “Mafia Pockets” to “People of Punjab” is required," Sidhu added.

In his 'Punjab Model', Arvind Kejriwal promised justice in sacrilege cases, jobs to youths, corruption-free governance.

He also attacked the Congress and the Badals saying that people want to bring his party to power to break the friendly "partnership" between them.

A day ago, Sidhu had promised setting up of a state-owned liquor corporation for mobilising about ₹25,000 crore of revenue if his party returns to power after the assembly polls. He had also promised to set up a state-run corporation for sand mining and a regulatory commission for the cable sector.

Punjab will vote on February 14 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10, the Election Commission of India had announced last week.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the Congress formed the government in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government. The AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.